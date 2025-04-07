Florida Women Fight Over Park Bench Caught On Camera
Some Florida women got into a fight over a park bench! The whole thing was caught on camera.
You never know what might end up starting a fight. It could be something like a relationship, food, attempted crime, lying, and more! Anything can end up starting a fight if you have the right (or wrong?) people involved. That appears to be the case here where a park bench was allegedly responsible for starting a fight between several Florida women. You never would expect that to start a fight but here we are. Inside Edition has more in a video report they shared on YouTube.
Women Fight Over Park Bench In Florida
According to Inside Edition, Linsey Kapayou found herself in an aggressive confrontation in Sarasota, Florida. Inside Edition reports that 2 women argued with Kapayou because her kids' snacks were strewn about a park bench. That bench happens to have a plaque dedicated to one of the women's sisters who passed away 2 years ago so it sounds like she didn't appreciate having it look that messy. But that doesn't give you an excuse to act like that!