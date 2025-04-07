ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Women Fight Over Park Bench Caught On Camera

Some Florida women got into a fight over a park bench! The whole thing was caught on camera. You never know what might end up starting a fight. It could…

Cort Freeman
man working out at a park bench. Florida Women Fight Over Park Bench Caught On Camera

Florida Women Fight Over Park Bench Caught On Camera (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Some Florida women got into a fight over a park bench! The whole thing was caught on camera.

You never know what might end up starting a fight. It could be something like a relationship, food, attempted crime, lying, and more! Anything can end up starting a fight if you have the right (or wrong?) people involved. That appears to be the case here where a park bench was allegedly responsible for starting a fight between several Florida women. You never would expect that to start a fight but here we are. Inside Edition has more in a video report they shared on YouTube.

Women Fight Over Park Bench In Florida

According to Inside Edition, Linsey Kapayou found herself in an aggressive confrontation in Sarasota, Florida. Inside Edition reports that 2 women argued with Kapayou because her kids' snacks were strewn about a park bench. That bench happens to have a plaque dedicated to one of the women's sisters who passed away 2 years ago so it sounds like she didn't appreciate having it look that messy. But that doesn't give you an excuse to act like that!

#DaveAndChuckTheFreakViral Video
Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
Related Stories
Woman carrying a shoplifter bag. Man Named Speedy Gonzalez Arrested For Shoplifting Spree Across North Georgia
Dave and Chuck the FreakMan Named Speedy Gonzalez Arrested For Shoplifting Spree Across North GeorgiaCort Freeman
pump at gas station with unleaded, plus, and one more. Did Chicken And A Loogie Lead To A Gas Station Shootout?
Dave and Chuck the FreakDid Chicken And A Loogie Lead To A Gas Station Shootout?Cort Freeman
LeBron James and Banchero for Orlando Magic on Court. Was A Couple Getting 'Backdoor Busy' At An Orlando Magic Game?
Dave and Chuck the FreakWas A Couple Getting ‘Backdoor Busy’ At An Orlando Magic Game?Cort Freeman
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect