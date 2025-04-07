Did Chicken And A Loogie Lead To A Gas Station Shootout?

ContestsEvents
Did chicken and a loogie lead to a shootout at a Michigan gas station? That seems to be what's being reported! You never know what might set someone off these…

Cort Freeman
Did chicken and a loogie lead to a shootout at a Michigan gas station? That seems to be what's being reported!

You never know what might set someone off these days. People freak out over very ordinary every day things. Sometimes, these freak outs are minor and end quickly. However, other times they can escalate to a point of no return. Seems like this guy let his emotions get the best of him. He felt slighted by staff while ordering chicken and it escalated to shots being fired! See a video report shared by FOX 2 Detroit below.

Chicken And Loogie Leads To Gas Station Shootout In Michigan

According to FOX 2 Detroit, this happened at a gas station in Southfield, Michigan. FOX 2 Detroit reports that 39-year-old Allen Blair got into an altercation with a clerk who was working at the time. A fight then ensued. Reports say he spat on the clerk, 22-year-old Majd Saleh, after being pushed outside of the gas station.

FOX 2 Detroit says that's when Saleh responded by pulling out his gun and firing approximately 6 shots towards Blair. The customer did not fire back but did have a gun on him it sounds like via FOX 2 Detroit and ran away. Blair has since been charged with gun crimes and Saleh was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Cort Freeman
