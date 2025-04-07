Was A Couple Getting ‘Backdoor Busy’ At An Orlando Magic Game?
Was a couple getting “backdoor busy” at an Orlando Magic game? That’s what it looks like! The incident was captured on camera at the game and the guy in front…
Was a couple getting "backdoor busy" at an Orlando Magic game? That's what it looks like!
The incident was captured on camera at the game and the guy in front of them looks quite...uncomfortable. In the video from the Orlando Magic game, you can see the couple behind him getting intimate and her hand appears to venture up his pants and towards his butt. Were they engaging in butt play at the game? It looks like it! I'm not sure what else that could be. Check out the viral video for yourself. What do you think?
Did A Couple Do Some Butt Play At An Orlando Magic Game?
So, what do you think? Were they doing what it looks like or are we missing something? Orlando Magic fans are wild!