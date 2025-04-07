ContestsEvents
Was A Couple Getting ‘Backdoor Busy’ At An Orlando Magic Game?

Was a couple getting “backdoor busy” at an Orlando Magic game? That’s what it looks like! The incident was captured on camera at the game and the guy in front…

LeBron James and Banchero for Orlando Magic on Court. Was A Couple Getting 'Backdoor Busy' At An Orlando Magic Game?

Was A Couple Getting ‘Backdoor Busy’ At An Orlando Magic Game? (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Was a couple getting "backdoor busy" at an Orlando Magic game? That's what it looks like!

The incident was captured on camera at the game and the guy in front of them looks quite...uncomfortable. In the video from the Orlando Magic game, you can see the couple behind him getting intimate and her hand appears to venture up his pants and towards his butt. Were they engaging in butt play at the game? It looks like it! I'm not sure what else that could be. Check out the viral video for yourself. What do you think?

Did A Couple Do Some Butt Play At An Orlando Magic Game?

So, what do you think? Were they doing what it looks like or are we missing something? Orlando Magic fans are wild!

Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
