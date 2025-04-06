Is ‘Yarn Make-Up’ The Most Terrifying TikTok Trend Ever?
Is Yarn Make-Up the most terrifying TikTok trend ever? Umm...it definitely looks like it!
If it's not the most then it has to be on the Top Ten. It's nothing short of nightmare fuel. Looking to see what this terrifying TikTok trend is all about? Simply search "yarn make-up" on TikTok and you'll soon find out! There are lots of examples and each and every one of them is scary. This is not your ordinary beauty trend. Check out the original video that started it all below.
Yarn Make-Up Trend Is Scaring The Internet
Okay, that's scary? What? How? I don't even understand! The video has more than 5.8 million likes on TikTok. That's a lot! There will no doubt be a horror movie made with this kind of yarn make-up soon. They just have to make it now. It would be a major missed opportunity if they let this go by without a movie. Those faces are scarier than what you see in most scary movies, no offense! It's super low budget too. They have to make a movie with this. It would be horrifying.