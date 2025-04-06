Person Seen Driving Electric Scooter On Texas Highway
The electric scooter must have been going pretty fast because it was keeping up with the speed of traffic. That means it had to have been going around 60 miles per hour or faster! I didn't know they could even go that fast! It's definitely a safety concern but it's also pretty cool to see! I mean, don't try that yourself or anything but it makes for a viral video. Can you imagine seeing an electric scooter out on the highway? Especially in Texas? Check out the viral video below.
Electric Scooter Spotted On Texas Highway
The video was shared by Newsweek on YouTube and has more than 15K views. Those things are dangerous on sidewalks so you have to imagine they'd be risky to have out on a highway like that.
There's no worwd on where in Texas this took place. It would be a crazy thing to see, you'd almost have to pinch yourself because you'd never expect to see an electric scooter out there!