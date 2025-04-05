ContestsEvents
Massachusetts Mailman Gets Chased By Turkeys In Viral Video

A Massachusetts mailman was chased by turkeys and the whole thing was caught on camera. Obviously, that video is now going viral. How could it not? If I'm ever chased…

Massachusetts Mailmain Gets Chased By Turkeys In Viral Video (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

A Massachusetts mailman was chased by turkeys and the whole thing was caught on camera. Obviously, that video is now going viral.

How could it not? If I'm ever chased by turkeys I hope I get it on camera because I feel like otherwise nobody would ever believe you. You want that on camera so you can show people the craziness that you went through and came out of. 3 wild turkeys chased this poor mailman as he had to run through someone's yard in an effort to escape them. It looked like they were going to get him but he was able to escape. Check out the video caught by home security cameras below.

Massachusetts Mailman Chased By 3 Wild Turkeys

I've heard about geese with attitudes but I've never heard the same about turkeys. Looks like they can get angry too! Once they started running after him I thought he was going to be in trouble but he was able to get away fine.

According to BYU Universe on YouTube, this happened in Hyannis, Massachusetts. It's a beautiful town on Cape Cod and you'd never expect to see this! Guess you have to be careful when turkets are around. They seem to have gotten word about Thanksgiving and don't appear to be very happy about it!

