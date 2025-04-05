ContestsEvents
LeBron James Songs Are A New TikTok Trend

Songs about NBA star LeBron James seem to be the new trend on TikTok. Some of them are actually pretty catchy! LeBron James is the gift that keeps on giving….

Cort Freeman
LeBron James Songs Are A New TikTok Trend (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

LeBron James is the gift that keeps on giving. He refuses to slow down and we've never seen anything like him on the court. Even if you believe Michael Jordan is the GOAT or prefer someone else, you can't deny that what LeBron James does is nothing short of incredible. Now, there are songs about him trending on TikTok that are just as great. Well, maybe not that good but they're better than you would expect! Check out some examples below that have gone viral!

Songs About LeBron James Go Viral On TikTok

That one has more than 788K likes and more than 14k comments! It doesn't even say anything except for his name! However, it's insanely catchy and people are eating it up. It's almost like a love song dedicated to LeBron James. You can feel the love. It's true.

This one is a parody of Michael Jackson's "Black and White" but dedicated to LeBron James. It also is going viral on the social media site.

Another LeBron James song that went viral was sung by the choir at Baylor University. A reporter asked LeBron if he was aware of these videos and he acknowledged that his son Bryce James showed him some of the videos, including the Baylor one.

