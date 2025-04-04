ContestsEvents
Crocodile Hunter’s Son Robert Irwin Poses In Underwear With Various Creatures

Cort Freeman
This was something I didn't expect to see today. The Crocodile Hunter's son, Robert Irwin, posed in his undies for Australian brand Bonds. The 21-year-old modeled with several creatures in the photos including venomous snakes and spiders. Sounds like he's a chip off the old block!

Robert Irwin Poses In Underwear With Various Creatures

Steve Irwin's son is looking good in this new ad campaign. Bonds is an Australian underwear brand that's now launching in the United States and Robert Irwin, son of Steve, is featured nearly naked in the new ads.

He tells People, "I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon. Also, I'm at this point in my life where I'm trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it's something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I've never done before and it's a bit of an adrenalline rush? That's what I want to be doing."

See the photos shared by People here!

Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
