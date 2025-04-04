Crocodile Hunter’s Son Robert Irwin Poses In Underwear With Various Creatures

This was something I didn't expect to see today. The Crocodile Hunter's son, Robert Irwin, posed in his undies for Australian brand Bonds. The 21-year-old modeled with several creatures in the photos including venomous snakes and spiders. Sounds like he's a chip off the old block!

Steve Irwin's son is looking good in this new ad campaign. Bonds is an Australian underwear brand that's now launching in the United States and Robert Irwin, son of Steve, is featured nearly naked in the new ads.

He tells People, "I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon. Also, I'm at this point in my life where I'm trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it's something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I've never done before and it's a bit of an adrenalline rush? That's what I want to be doing."