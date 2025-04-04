North Dakota Mayor Mistakenly Sends Self-Pleasure Video To City Attorney
A North Dakota mayor mistakenly sent a self-pleasure video to the city attorney. He ended up resigning over it.
Tom Ross was the mayor of Minot, North Dakota up until he reportedly sent an inappropriate video to the city attorney, Stefanie Stalheim. Sounds like it was intended to be a sexy video for his girlfriend but he sent it to the wrong person? That's a mistake you don't want to make! This is a good reason not to send videos like that to anyone! You never know what might happen or who might end up receiving the video!
North Dakota Mayor Mistakenly Sends Penis Video To Wrong Person
In a statement, Ross said, "I do take responsibility for this mistake. I tried to immediately correct it and was unable. The decision I made falls in line with all my work on behalf of the City of Minot. I put my heart and soul into this community," via The New York Post.