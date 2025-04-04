ContestsEvents
North Dakota Mayor Mistakenly Sends Self-Pleasure Video To City Attorney

A North Dakota mayor mistakenly sent a self-pleasure video to the city attorney. He ended up resigning over it. Tom Ross was the mayor of Minot, North Dakota up until…

Cort Freeman
Person scrolling on an iPhone in the dark. North Dakota Mayor Mistakenly Sends Self-Pleasure Video To City Attorney

North Dakota Mayor Mistakenly Sends Self-Pleasure Video To City Attorney (Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A North Dakota mayor mistakenly sent a self-pleasure video to the city attorney. He ended up resigning over it.

Tom Ross was the mayor of Minot, North Dakota up until he reportedly sent an inappropriate video to the city attorney, Stefanie Stalheim. Sounds like it was intended to be a sexy video for his girlfriend but he sent it to the wrong person? That's a mistake you don't want to make! This is a good reason not to send videos like that to anyone! You never know what might happen or who might end up receiving the video!

North Dakota Mayor Mistakenly Sends Penis Video To Wrong Person

In a statement, Ross said, "I do take responsibility for this mistake. I tried to immediately correct it and was unable. The decision I made falls in line with all my work on behalf of the City of Minot. I put my heart and soul into this community," via The New York Post.

Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
