ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Washington Man Steals Ex’s Chicken Leading To Police Chase

A Washington man stole his ex’s chicken leading to a police chase. You don’t hear about that happening often. Typically, police chases will happen for people speeding or doing something…

Cort Freeman
A chicken in green grass. Washington Man Steals Ex's Chicken Leading To Police Chase

Washington Man Steals Ex’s Chicken Leading To Police Chase (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A Washington man stole his ex's chicken leading to a police chase. You don't hear about that happening often.

Typically, police chases will happen for people speeding or doing something really crazy. Stealing your ex's chicken is something you don't hear about all too often. The incident reportedly happened in Kitsap County, Washington. An unidentified 50-year-old man was arrested after being accused of breaking into the home of his ex and stealing Polly--her pet chicken. Sounds like he was just released from police custody hours earlier! Some people just have a thing for trouble, I guess.

Man Steals Ex's Chicken Leading To Chase

According to Local 12, he could be heard yelling, "I've got Polly!" several times before he ran into the woods. Eventually, officers were able to find him and he was clutching the chicken close to his chest at the time of discovery.

Polly was recovered unharmed and the man is once again in police custody.

#DaveAndChuckTheFreakAnimal
Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
Related Stories
LeBron James playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in yellow. LeBron James Songs Are A New TikTok Trend
Dave and Chuck the FreakLeBron James Songs Are A New TikTok TrendCort Freeman
Mugshot Of The Day: Crazy Eyed Florida Man Arrested For Battery
Dave and Chuck the FreakMugshot Of The Day: Crazy Eyed Florida Man Arrested For BatteryCort Freeman
Robert Irwin posing for picture at an event. Crocodile Hunter's Son Robert Irwin Poses In Underwear With Various Creatures
Dave and Chuck the FreakCrocodile Hunter’s Son Robert Irwin Poses In Underwear With Various CreaturesCort Freeman
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect