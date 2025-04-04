Washington Man Steals Ex’s Chicken Leading To Police Chase
A Washington man stole his ex's chicken leading to a police chase. You don't hear about that happening often.
Typically, police chases will happen for people speeding or doing something really crazy. Stealing your ex's chicken is something you don't hear about all too often. The incident reportedly happened in Kitsap County, Washington. An unidentified 50-year-old man was arrested after being accused of breaking into the home of his ex and stealing Polly--her pet chicken. Sounds like he was just released from police custody hours earlier! Some people just have a thing for trouble, I guess.
Man Steals Ex's Chicken Leading To Chase
According to Local 12, he could be heard yelling, "I've got Polly!" several times before he ran into the woods. Eventually, officers were able to find him and he was clutching the chicken close to his chest at the time of discovery.
Polly was recovered unharmed and the man is once again in police custody.