Florida Man Flips Out After Denied Free Refill At Kids’ Lemonade Stand

A Florida man flipped out after being denied a free refill at a kids' lemonade stand. What a jerk!

Who does that kind of thing? It sounds like something you might have seen Larry David do on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Unfortunately, this is all too real. It sounds like the man bought 1 cup of lemonade and downed it and then got mad when he wasn't allowed to refill his cup. Again, remember this is a kids' lemonade stand! He's arguing with kids! The Smoking Gun reports that he grabbed and threatened an adult woman. He has since been charged with felony battery. All over being denied a free refill at a kids' lemonade stand. Ridiculous! Check out his mugshot below.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Steven Cusumano mugshot (via Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

According to The Smoking Gun, the Florida man has been identified as 45-year-old Steven Cusumano. It happened in Clearwater, Florida. Sounds like he's no stranger to getting in trouble with the law. The Smoking Gun reports his rap sheet includes convictions for battery, as well as trespassing, narcotics possession, disorderly intoxication, assault with a deadly weapon, theft, and more.