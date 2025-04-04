ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Man Flips Out After Denied Free Refill At Kids’ Lemonade Stand

A Florida man flipped out after being denied a free refill at a kids’ lemonade stand. What a jerk! Who does that kind of thing? It sounds like something you…

Cort Freeman
cups of lemonade at sports game. Florida Man Flips Out After Denied Free Refill At Kids' Lemonade Stand

Florida Man Flips Out After Denied Free Refill At Kids’ Lemonade Stand (Photo by Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images)

Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images

A Florida man flipped out after being denied a free refill at a kids' lemonade stand. What a jerk!

Who does that kind of thing? It sounds like something you might have seen Larry David do on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Unfortunately, this is all too real. It sounds like the man bought 1 cup of lemonade and downed it and then got mad when he wasn't allowed to refill his cup. Again, remember this is a kids' lemonade stand! He's arguing with kids! The Smoking Gun reports that he grabbed and threatened an adult woman. He has since been charged with felony battery. All over being denied a free refill at a kids' lemonade stand. Ridiculous! Check out his mugshot below.

Steven Cusumano mugshotPinellas County Sheriff's Office

Steven Cusumano mugshot (via Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Florida Man Flips Out After Denied Free Refill At Kids' Lemonade Stand

According to The Smoking Gun, the Florida man has been identified as 45-year-old Steven Cusumano. It happened in Clearwater, Florida. Sounds like he's no stranger to getting in trouble with the law. The Smoking Gun reports his rap sheet includes convictions for battery, as well as trespassing, narcotics possession, disorderly intoxication, assault with a deadly weapon, theft, and more.

You can't do that at a kids' lemonade stand! I've had to pretend to enjoy the worst lemonade ever because it was from a kids' lemonade stand. That's what you do! You fake it! You make them feel good about what they're doing!

#DaveAndChuckTheFreakFlorida Man
Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
Related Stories
Meijer to Open 50,000 Sq. Ft. Independence Market in Clarkston on April 30, 2025
UncategorizedMeijer to Open 50,000 Sq. Ft. Independence Market in Clarkston on April 30, 2025Matt Christopherson
Construction Begins on $15M Pickleball Facility in Auburn Hills
UncategorizedConstruction Begins on $15M Pickleball Facility in Auburn HillsMatt Christopherson
Belleville’s Sydney Savoury Honored as 2024-2025 Gatorade Michigan Girls Basketball Player of the Year
UncategorizedBelleville’s Sydney Savoury Honored as 2024-2025 Gatorade Michigan Girls Basketball Player of the YearMatt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect