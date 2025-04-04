ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mugshot Of The Day: Crazy Eyed Florida Man Arrested For Battery

A crazy eyed Florida man has been arrested for battery on a person 65+ or older, and he’s now the subject of The Mugshot Of The Day. He earned it!…

Cort Freeman
Mugshot Of The Day: Crazy Eyed Florida Man Arrested For Battery

Mugshot Of The Day: Crazy Eyed Florida Man Arrested For Battery (via Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Lee County Sheriff's Office

A crazy eyed Florida man has been arrested for battery on a person 65+ or older, and he's now the subject of The Mugshot Of The Day. He earned it!

According to @SWFLCrime8477 on X (formerly Twitter), this Florida man, Marcus Lovell, is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation battery on a person 65+ older. Know anything about him? Know his whereabouts? You're asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit a tip on their website or use the P3 Tips mobile app. There's even a reward it sounds like! In the meantime, check out his mugshot below. It's the Mugshot Of The Day!

Crazy Eyed Florida Man Is Mugshot Of The Day

That's a wild mugshot! Of course, every Mugshot Of The Day has to be. We see a lot of mugshots every day on Dave & Chuck The Freak and they're often a sight to behold. However, only a select few can earn the title of The Mugshot Of The Day and this guy definitely earned the title today!

#DaveAndChuckTheFreakMugshots
Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
Related Stories
LeBron James playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in yellow. LeBron James Songs Are A New TikTok Trend
Dave and Chuck the FreakLeBron James Songs Are A New TikTok TrendCort Freeman
Robert Irwin posing for picture at an event. Crocodile Hunter's Son Robert Irwin Poses In Underwear With Various Creatures
Dave and Chuck the FreakCrocodile Hunter’s Son Robert Irwin Poses In Underwear With Various CreaturesCort Freeman
A chicken in green grass. Washington Man Steals Ex's Chicken Leading To Police Chase
Dave and Chuck the FreakWashington Man Steals Ex’s Chicken Leading To Police ChaseCort Freeman
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect