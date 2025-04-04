Mugshot Of The Day: Crazy Eyed Florida Man Arrested For Battery
A crazy eyed Florida man has been arrested for battery on a person 65+ or older, and he's now the subject of The Mugshot Of The Day. He earned it!
According to @SWFLCrime8477 on X (formerly Twitter), this Florida man, Marcus Lovell, is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation battery on a person 65+ older. Know anything about him? Know his whereabouts? You're asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit a tip on their website or use the P3 Tips mobile app. There's even a reward it sounds like! In the meantime, check out his mugshot below. It's the Mugshot Of The Day!
Crazy Eyed Florida Man Is Mugshot Of The Day
That's a wild mugshot! Of course, every Mugshot Of The Day has to be. We see a lot of mugshots every day on Dave & Chuck The Freak and they're often a sight to behold. However, only a select few can earn the title of The Mugshot Of The Day and this guy definitely earned the title today!