Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: April 4-April 6

This weekend in Detroit, Michigan, will be loaded with events to enjoy, whether you're a sports fan, music lover, or bourbon drinker. The Detroit Tigers kick off at Comerica Park, the Detroit International Festival of Animation celebrates inventive storytelling, and with thousands of whiskey enthusiasts attending, the Royal Oak Bourbon Fest promises to be the ultimate tasting event.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day

What: Home Opener for Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

Home Opener for Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox When: Friday, April 4, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 1:40 p.m.

Friday, April 4, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Where: Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Detroit Tigers opening day festivities start before the game with pregame happenings, tailgating, and the "Friday Night Party in the Park," presented by Casamigos, which includes live music, drink specials, and postgame fireworks. Items include Saturday giveaways for the first 15,000 to arrive on game day and Special Ticket Packages featuring premium items and charitable donations.

Detroit International Festival of Animation

What: Detroit International Festival of Animation

Detroit International Festival of Animation When: Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Senate Theater, 2957, 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit

Senate Theater, 2957, 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $10

The Detroit International Festival of Animation brings a fresh spotlight to independent animation, featuring 22 short films from local and international creators. Held at Tangent Gallery, this festival covers the spectrum in style, from traditional hand-drawn animation to stop-motion and digital works. In addition to screenings, DIFA has an expo of visual artists, animators, and comic creators. Founded by Detroit artist DVS and producer Dekilah Nazari, the festival's goal is to help develop a thriving animation community in the city.

Royal Oak Bourbon Fest

What: Royal Oak Bourbon Fest

Royal Oak Bourbon Fest When: Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 5 and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 5 and 8:30 p.m. Where: Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. Eleven Mile Road, Royal Oak, Michigan

Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. Eleven Mile Road, Royal Oak, Michigan Cost: Tickets start at $10

The Fifth Annual Royal Oak Bourbon Fest offers an exclusive tasting experience featuring over 100 bourbons and 100 whiskeys, along with cocktails, beer, and wine. Upon admission, you will receive a souvenir keepsake glass and a set number of tastings. The event, open to adults 21 and over, includes two sessions: 5-7:30 and 8:30-11:00 p.m. You can enjoy food vendors, live music, and specialty vendors in a lively, immersive atmosphere.

Other Events

Detroit offers a variety of events this weekend, including sports, music, and comedy. You can celebrate the excitement of the season with a major festival, enjoy a stunning orchestral performance, or catch a night of stand-up comedy: