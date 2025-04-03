That Time Rush Crashed ‘I Love You, Man’ — Alex Lifeson Tells the Story Behind the Scene

NEW YORK – MARCH 06: Actor Jason Segel, actress Rashida Jones, producer Donald De Line and actor Paul Rudd attend The Cinema Society and Details screening of “I Love You, Man” at Tribeca Grand Screening Room on March 6, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

If you’ve ever cranked Limelight and watched Paul Rudd and Jason Segel fanboy out in I Love You, Man, then you already know — Rush didn’t just steal the scene… they were the scene.

When I caught up with Alex Lifeson recently, we talked about the band’s now-legendary cameo in the 2009 bro-comedy. It turns out, what looked like a quick on-screen gag was actually a full production day — and one of the funniest experiences the band ever had off the stage.

How Rush Ended Up in a Hollywood Comedy

So how did Rush end up sharing the screen with Paul Rudd and Jason Segel, playing a version of themselves while two grown men awkwardly fan out in the crowd?

“It started when they reached out for sync rights to Limelight,” Lifeson told me. “They weren’t sure we’d go for it because it was a comedy. But once we read the proposal, we were like, ‘Yes, this is awesome.’ We love those guys.”

Rush had two nights booked at the Forum in LA — with a day off in between. So they did what any good Canadian rock band would do…

They struck the stage, hauled the gear to a filming location, and shot the whole day. “We were there from 11 in the morning to 11 at night,” Alex said. “Different angles, big crowd, lots of time between takes. It was a full day.”

Paul Rudd and Jason Segel Were Too Funny

Here’s the best part: the band was syncing to a live version of Limelight they’d just recorded the night before… but they still couldn’t keep a straight face.

“We were playing and had our heads down because we were laughing so hard,” Alex told me. “Just watching Paul and Jason out there doing the most insane things.”

Oh, and Rashida Jones? “She’s a gem. Lovely, lovely person.”

Yes, Neil Peart’s Name Was Mispronounced — On Purpose

One of the most famous lines from that scene is when Jason Segel’s character calls him “Neil Peert” and gets corrected. But that wasn’t a fluke — Paul Rudd came up with it.

“They wanted to poke fun at how his name always gets mispronounced,” Alex said. “Paul goes, ‘Really? Are you sure?’ It was hilarious.”

(I told Alex I’ve literally had arguments in the hallway here at the station over how to pronounce it. It’s spelled Pert, but it’s pronounced Peart. Hey — if Neil says it’s Peart, it’s Peart.)

Rush Fans Keep It Real

Turns out this wasn’t Rush’s first time getting the comedy treatment — but it was their biggest. Between Trailer Park Boys in Canada and I Love You, Man worldwide, Rush has a surprising comedy legacy.

“I think Rush fans like seeing the lighter side,” Alex said. “They’re serious about the music — but they’ve got a great sense of humor too.”

And Paul Rudd? Certified fan. I actually interviewed him and Jason Segel during the press run in NYC back in 2009. Paul told me he pitched a scene where he and Jason were supposed to be mad at each other at the Rush show — arms folded, bro tension, totally awkward. And Geddy Lee’s response?

“Oh, like every Rush concert ever.”