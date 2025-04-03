ContestsEvents
Spirit Passenger Strips Down And Flashes Boobs During Airport Freak Out

A Spirit passenger stripped down and flashed her boobs during an airport freak out! It’s the latest crazy story involving airports. I feel like we’re sharing a crazy airport freak…

Cort Freeman
Spirit Airlines plane in the air. Spirit Passenger Strips Down And Flashes Boobs During Airport Freak Out

Spirit Passenger Strips Down And Flashes Boobs During Airport Freak Out (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Spirit passenger stripped down and flashed her boobs during an airport freak out! It's the latest crazy story involving airports.

I feel like we're sharing a crazy airport freak out story every other day lately. It's hard to keep up with! You've got so much that could go wrong at airports and they all seem to be happening lately. You've got people trying to open the door midflight, rude gate agents, drunk passengers, and more. You truly never know what you're going to get or experience when you go to the airport. Now, it's a woman at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Sounds like quite the airport freak out! Check out the viral video below.

Spirit Passenger Flashes Boobs During Airport Freak Out

Video of the airport freak out is now going viral online. In the video, you can see a topless woman in only white underwear and black shoes pacing around the Spirit Airlines gate. The video was shared by @onlyinfloridaa on Instagram. Looks like she even argued with a guy trying to give her her clothes back.

Obviously, a lot of people in the area got their phones out to record the madness. Many commenters seem to point out that this always seems to happen to Spirit. Coincidence? I think not!

