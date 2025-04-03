Penis Lawn Ornament Causing Trouble In Canadian Town

A penis lawn ornament is causing trouble in a Canadian town. What's the problem, eh?

Lawn ornaments can be a bit tacky. However, you deal with it for the holidays. Maybe your neighbor has a giant blow-up snowman they bring out every winter or maybe it's one of those huge skeletons in the front yard. It can be an eye sore but you have to kind of shrug and understand that it's all a part of the holiday tradition. However, having your neighbor have a penis lawn ornament up might be a different kind of issue. One resident of Amherstburg, Ontario is now calling on the town to take action over the penis lawn ornament.

Is A Penis Lawn Ornament Causing Problems In A Canadian Town?

According to CTV News, Judy Carney has complained to the town about the penis lawn ornament but was told there is nothing town hall can do. What is the ornament exactly? It's been described as a 4-foot-long statue that is clearly visible from the street of this quiet neighborhood.