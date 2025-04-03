Penis Lawn Ornament Causing Trouble In Canadian Town
Lawn ornaments can be a bit tacky. However, you deal with it for the holidays. Maybe your neighbor has a giant blow-up snowman they bring out every winter or maybe it's one of those huge skeletons in the front yard. It can be an eye sore but you have to kind of shrug and understand that it's all a part of the holiday tradition. However, having your neighbor have a penis lawn ornament up might be a different kind of issue. One resident of Amherstburg, Ontario is now calling on the town to take action over the penis lawn ornament.
Is A Penis Lawn Ornament Causing Problems In A Canadian Town?
According to CTV News, Judy Carney has complained to the town about the penis lawn ornament but was told there is nothing town hall can do. What is the ornament exactly? It's been described as a 4-foot-long statue that is clearly visible from the street of this quiet neighborhood.
Carney tells CTV News, "I'm sure lots of people are going to laugh when they see this because it's a bit shocking. I don't think after two months it's funny." I suppose every joke will wear out its welcome, even a good one. Carney isn't the only person in town to have an issue with the statue, several others have reportedly made complaints as well. However, some residents don't see it as an issue and say the homeowner can do whatever they want.