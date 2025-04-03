ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Penis Lawn Ornament Causing Trouble In Canadian Town

A penis lawn ornament is causing trouble in a Canadian town. What’s the problem, eh? Lawn ornaments can be a bit tacky. However, you deal with it for the holidays….

Cort Freeman
Canada flag flying in the wind next to a tree. Penis Lawn Ornament Causing Trouble In Canadian Town

Penis Lawn Ornament Causing Trouble In Canadian Town (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

A penis lawn ornament is causing trouble in a Canadian town. What's the problem, eh?

Lawn ornaments can be a bit tacky. However, you deal with it for the holidays. Maybe your neighbor has a giant blow-up snowman they bring out every winter or maybe it's one of those huge skeletons in the front yard. It can be an eye sore but you have to kind of shrug and understand that it's all a part of the holiday tradition. However, having your neighbor have a penis lawn ornament up might be a different kind of issue. One resident of Amherstburg, Ontario is now calling on the town to take action over the penis lawn ornament.

Is A Penis Lawn Ornament Causing Problems In A Canadian Town?

According to CTV News, Judy Carney has complained to the town about the penis lawn ornament but was told there is nothing town hall can do. What is the ornament exactly? It's been described as a 4-foot-long statue that is clearly visible from the street of this quiet neighborhood.

Carney tells CTV News, "I'm sure lots of people are going to laugh when they see this because it's a bit shocking. I don't think after two months it's funny." I suppose every joke will wear out its welcome, even a good one. Carney isn't the only person in town to have an issue with the statue, several others have reportedly made complaints as well. However, some residents don't see it as an issue and say the homeowner can do whatever they want.

#DaveAndChuckTheFreakCanada
Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
Related Stories
LeBron James playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in yellow. LeBron James Songs Are A New TikTok Trend
Dave and Chuck the FreakLeBron James Songs Are A New TikTok TrendCort Freeman
Mugshot Of The Day: Crazy Eyed Florida Man Arrested For Battery
Dave and Chuck the FreakMugshot Of The Day: Crazy Eyed Florida Man Arrested For BatteryCort Freeman
Robert Irwin posing for picture at an event. Crocodile Hunter's Son Robert Irwin Poses In Underwear With Various Creatures
Dave and Chuck the FreakCrocodile Hunter’s Son Robert Irwin Poses In Underwear With Various CreaturesCort Freeman
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect