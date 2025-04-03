Florida’s Effed Up: Florida Man Sits Nude On Beach With Beer And Women’s Underwear

A Florida man is in trouble after sitting nude on a beach with beer and women's underwear. He wasn't alone on the beach--it was crowded!

That's a quick way to ruin a good day at the beach. You don't want to see a nude man sitting there drinking beer with some women's underwear next to him. That would be strange and disturbing. Well, it sounds like that's exactly how witnesses felt who were at the crowded beach that day. The Florida man has since been identified as 60-year-old Martin Earl Lebouef. Those Lebouefs seem to have a way of finding trouble with the law!

Florida Man Sits Nude On Beach With Beer And Women's Underwear

The incident happened in Walton County, Florida. According to First Coast News, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office were called to Topsail State Park because of reports saying there was a nude man exposing himself on the beach. When the deputies arrived, it sounds like they found Lebouef sitting nude between 2 umbrellas with several beer cans next to him along with a pair of women's underwear.

He wasn't even alone on the beach. It's not like this was some private property where nobody would be around or see him. It was a crowded beach with guests and families! That would be a horrible way to have your beach day go with the family. According to First Coast News, Lebouef was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs. You can see his mugshot provided by the Walton County Sheriff's Office below.