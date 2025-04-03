Georgia Man Arrested For Exposing Penis While Working Out

A Georgia man has been arrested for exposing his penis while working out. You can't do that!

28-year-old Gabriel Jhavon Jean-Louis of Adairsville, Georgia was arrested earlier this week after reports say he pulled out his erect penis and displayed it while working out at Workout Anytime in Calhoun, per Coosa Valley News. People were in the gym when this happened and witnessed it, unfortunately. One witness told police that the action made her uncomfortable which is totally understandable. According to Coosa Valley News, Jean-Louis has been arrested and charged with public indecency. You can see his mugshot provided by the Adairsville Police Department below.

Adairsville Police Department Gabriel Jhavon Jean-Louis mugshot (via Adairsville Police Department)

Georgia Man Pulls Out Penis While Working Out