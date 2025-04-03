ContestsEvents
Georgia Man Arrested For Exposing Penis While Working Out

Cort Freeman
People running on treadmill at the gym. Georgia Man Arrested For Exposing Penis While Working Out

Georgia Man Arrested For Exposing Penis While Working Out (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A Georgia man has been arrested for exposing his penis while working out. You can't do that!

28-year-old Gabriel Jhavon Jean-Louis of Adairsville, Georgia was arrested earlier this week after reports say he pulled out his erect penis and displayed it while working out at Workout Anytime in Calhoun, per Coosa Valley News. People were in the gym when this happened and witnessed it, unfortunately. One witness told police that the action made her uncomfortable which is totally understandable. According to Coosa Valley News, Jean-Louis has been arrested and charged with public indecency. You can see his mugshot provided by the Adairsville Police Department below.

Gabriel Jhavon Jean-Louis mugshotAdairsville Police Department

Gabriel Jhavon Jean-Louis mugshot (via Adairsville Police Department)

Georgia Man Pulls Out Penis While Working Out

There are many annoying behaviors at the gym. Pulling out your erect penis while working out might be the worst! I'd much rather you grunt and make a scene doing your workout than you pull it out. Don't do that. You'll end up behind bars just like this guy! Poor other people at the gym! That's a quick way to end your workout for the day and you'd probably question coming back because you don't want that to happen ever again!

