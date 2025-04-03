Why CM Punk Thinks The Beatles Are ‘Overrated’ and ‘Phony’

Legendary (and sometimes controversial) wrestler CM Punk has never really been one to hold back. That being said, it shouldn't be terribly shocking that he's not a fan of The Beatles.



In a clip from backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond, she asks various WWE personalities, "What is something everyone loves that you do not like?" Other folks had varying answers, but Punk's answer of The Beatles took Redmond by surprise.



So, why does Punk not like The Beatles? According to him, the Fab Four are "100% overrated." He went on to call them a "Phoney boy band that was manufactured and went through sh-tty phases."



Punk adds, mockingly, about The Beatles embracing different sounds, "'Oh, we're hippies now. We're psychedelic now.'"



Coincidently, WWE personality Alicia Taylor was sitting near Punk when this went down, and she chimed in about how she didn't like the Beatles either. She commented that The Beatles are a band she feels people have to say they like, even if they don't, due to their legendary status.