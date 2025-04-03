Are '80s style shoulder pads back in fashion? I never would have expected it, but it sounds like it!

Fashion comes and goes. It's not rare to have something that was popular decades ago become popular again. It happens with fashion, hair styles, music, and more. However, it's often the stuff you would never expect to make a comeback that ends up making a return. Butterfly clips are one. Kendrick Lamar rocked bell bottom jeans during his Super Bowl Halftime Show. Now, it looks like '80s style shoulder pads are back in fashion! Who saw that coming?

'80s Style Shoulder Pads Are Back In Fashion

The shoulder pads were a common look during catwalks in 2024 and it looks like the trend will be continuing into 2025. It's being shown in a variety of ways and does look a bit more modern than it did in the '80s, but there is simply no mistaking that there are, indeed, shoulder pads in there.

Celebrities are already joining in with the trend. Zendaya was spotted in one, Suki Waterhouse was as well and they are some serious players in the fashion game! If they wear something, others will want to follow for sure.