The California woman with the world's largest tongue uses it to play Jenga! Imagine losing to someone playing with their tongue!

You've probably seen people use their tongue in interesting ways before, like when they use it to unwrap a Starburst candy. It can be quite attractive and gets the imagination going. However, using your tongue to play Jenga isn't as sexy, but is still impressive! Good to see that the woman with the world's largest tongue is putting it to good use!

Woman With The World's Largest Tongue Uses It To Play Jenga

34-year-old Chanel Tapper holds the Guinness World Record for having the world's largest tongue for a woman. According to UPI, it measures 3.8 inches from the tip to her lips. This tongue would even make Gene Simmons jealous! She's reportedly owned the record since 2010.

She's learned to do some tricks with the world's largest tongue as well. She can play Jenga with it and remove blocks, flip plastic cups, and hold a spoon with it, per UPI! That's amazing. What's her favorite part of being a Guinness World Record holder? She tells UPI, "My favorite thing about being a record holder has to be when I get to travel and meet other record holders as well."

Sounds like her tongue has brought many good things into her life. She even appeared in an ad campaign for Italian fashion brand Diesel!

