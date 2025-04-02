Jade’s New Music Breakdown: Billy Corgan Goes Solo (Again), Ministry Drops a Classic, and The Hives Are Back

What’s up, Detroit rock fans? Jade here with your latest New Music Breakdown — where we cut through the noise and deliver the rock updates that matter.

Let’s kick it off with the one and only Billy Corgan, who’s once again doing his own thing… surprise, surprise. This summer, he’s hitting the road with Billy Corgan and the Machines of God — a solo project that, yes, will be playing Smashing Pumpkins tracks, but without the usual suspects like Jimmy Chamberlin or James Iha. It’s pure Billy — cryptic, weird, and totally on brand. Whatever this ends up being, it’s coming to St. Andrew’s Hall on June 19th, and you know that’s gonna be a night worth catching.

Next up — industrial legends Ministry are reaching into their vault and finally giving the fan-favorite “Every Day Is Halloween” the music video treatment… 40 years later. It’s part of their just-released album The Squirrely Years Revisited, and you can watch the spooky visuals online now. Oh, and don’t sleep on this — Ministry is calling it quits soon, with their final album dropping in 2026. Catch them live while you can — they’ll be at the Masonic Temple on May 10th.

If you’re into that post-metal, dream-crushing beauty, Deafheaven just dropped a new record called Lonely People With Power. There’s also a short film for the song “Winona”, and it’s a full-on art piece — you’ll need seven minutes and an open mind. They’re touring, but skipping Detroit — closest they’ll get is Grand Rapids on May 6th.

And finally, everyone’s favorite chaotic Swedes, The Hives, are back. Their new album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives (yes, that’s the actual title) is due out August 29th, and the first single “Enough, Enough” is already streaming. The band also announced a 2025 world tour, but they’re not coming to Detroit or even anywhere nearby. Total heartbreak. Still, new Hives is new Hives — crank it up and enjoy it loud.