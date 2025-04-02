Idiot Criminal Of The Day: Baggage Handler Does Push-Ups In Plane Turbine

A baggage handler in Australia did push-ups in a plane turbine, he's now our Idiot Criminal Of The Day. Safe to say he earned it.

You never want to be made the Idiot Criminal Of The Day on Dave & Chuck The Freak. On the show, we talk about lots of dumb criminals--and I mean lots. So, if you're named the Idiot Criminal Of The Day you have to do something that really stands out, and this guy certainly did. Don't do push-ups in a plane turbine for attention and clout on social media. It could end up going very badly for you. Video of the stunt is now going viral online and it has people calling him out for his poor decision making. Now, we're calling him out too as the Idiot Criminal Of The Day. Check out the viral video shared by 7NEWS Australia below.

Idiot Criminal Of The Day Does Push-Ups In Plane Turbine

Bold decision to get your work out in there! To his credit, it does appear that he is in great shape. However, that doesn't mean you should do your push-ups inside a plane turbine that's actually moving and working. That's not a great idea, even if it is your last day on the job.

Now, the internet has been letting this guy have it for his poor decision. Even if you're shredded like this guy, it could end up going horribly wrong. Many can't resist the pub saying he's "plane" stupid. Even if you don't like puns, you can't help but agree to that one. There are many other places to get your exercise and work outs in that would be safe and responsible. Doing them there is not!