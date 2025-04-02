ContestsEvents
Was A Hot Teacher Arrested For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With A Student?

Cort Freeman
Empty classroom with chairs up on desks. Was A Hot Teacher Arrested For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With A Student?

Was A Hot Teacher Arrested For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With A Student? (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Was a hot teacher arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student? That's what it sounds like!

30-year-old Christina Formella, from Illinois, has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. She also happens to be quite good looking which is assisting in this story going viral on the world wide web. The teacher at Downers Grove South High School has denied the claims against her. Check out a video report from Inside Edition below.

Hot Teacher Accused Of Having An Inappropriate Relationship With Student

According to The New York Post, Formella is married and broke down crying when she learned about the charges. The New York Post reports that she is a special education teacher at Downers Grove South High School and was detained over allegations that she molested a 15-year-old student that she tutored and coached in soccer 2 years prior.

Sounds like text messages between her and the male student were used as evidence against her. The New York Post says the boy's mother discovered the text messages days before her arrest while setting up a new phone for him. He ended up confessing to the relationship.

The New York Post reports that she claimed she was being blackmailed by her accuser and insisted she was being targeted because of her good looks. She has since been charged with 2 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and was released. She was placed on paid leave from her job, per The New York Post.

