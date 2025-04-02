ContestsEvents
Batboy Grabs Drone Out Of The Air At Athletics vs Cubs Game

A batboy grabbed a drone out of the air at a MLB game between the Athletics and the Chicago Cubs. It’s now going viral online. When you watch a baseball…

Cort Freeman
Brent Rooker for A's running bases. Batboy Grabs Drone Out Of The Air At Athletics vs Cubs Game

Batboy Grabs Drone Out Of The Air At Athletics vs Cubs Game (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Cole Burston/Getty Images

A batboy grabbed a drone out of the air at a MLB game between the Athletics and the Chicago Cubs. It's now going viral online.

When you watch a baseball game, you expect to see some of the players on the field make incredible plays. They are professionals after all. However, what you don't expect to see is the batboy making a good play on the field. That doesn't mean it doesn't ever happen! There have been plenty of plays made by batboys that have ended up making SportsCenter or highlight reels. Now, this one has joined that list. It happened at a game in West Sacramento (where the Athletics are currently playing their home games after leaving Oakland).

A's Batboy Catches Drone Out Of The Air

The batboy has been identified as Stewart Thalblum, and he's going viral for his nice play during the game. Pretty cool moment for him that he will now remember for the rest of his life. Good for him! He used a bat to help bring it down and was careful not to injure himself on the blades. That can happen! A lot of people get injured by those blades without realizing how sharp it is.

Thalblum tells ESPN, "I think for me I didn't want to cut my fingers off. I always see that on the news, people hurt themselves when it's hover or whatever and their hand gets caught in it. I tried to catch it by the bottom and it was there for me so I just grabbed it and then I just started whacking the wings of it basically with the bat to snap them off so it wouldn't fly away from me because I was going to take it behind the wall. We couldn't figure out what to do with it and it was trying to fly away from me."

Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
