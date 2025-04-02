Batboy Grabs Drone Out Of The Air At Athletics vs Cubs Game

A batboy grabbed a drone out of the air at a MLB game between the Athletics and the Chicago Cubs. It's now going viral online.

When you watch a baseball game, you expect to see some of the players on the field make incredible plays. They are professionals after all. However, what you don't expect to see is the batboy making a good play on the field. That doesn't mean it doesn't ever happen! There have been plenty of plays made by batboys that have ended up making SportsCenter or highlight reels. Now, this one has joined that list. It happened at a game in West Sacramento (where the Athletics are currently playing their home games after leaving Oakland).

A's Batboy Catches Drone Out Of The Air

The batboy has been identified as Stewart Thalblum, and he's going viral for his nice play during the game. Pretty cool moment for him that he will now remember for the rest of his life. Good for him! He used a bat to help bring it down and was careful not to injure himself on the blades. That can happen! A lot of people get injured by those blades without realizing how sharp it is.