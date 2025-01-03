Michigan’s Most Scenic Drive is a Must-See

Taking a scenic drive in Michigan can be a fun, relaxing way to spend a weekend. During the winter months, depending on the conditions where you live, the driving can get dicey, and even if it’s not dicey, winter can seem like a time to just snuggle indoors. But, spring is right around the corner, and that’s the time of year when people are ready to come out of their cocoons and get on the road. Many people love a good, spring road trip, and with that in mind, Michigan’s most scenic drive has been revealed.

Beautiful ‘American Roadways’ and Scenic Drives

The travel experts and enthusiasts at Thrillist have put together a tally of the best scenic drives in America. “The American roadways have long had a mythical allure” they state, adding that “lately, they’ve proven more invigorating than ever: a way to remain isolated while experiencing true grandeur. No matter where you are, chances are there’s a fantastic, accessible drive nearby.” It’s true that America has such a vast landscape, that no matter where you live, you can probably find a delightful route to take any given season.

So, what’s the most scenic route in Michigan? It’s the glorious Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, according to the outlet. “Jutting from the choppy, crystalline waters of Lake Superior are approximately 40 miles of cliff faces that look like the world’s biggest toddler went to town with a paintbrush, resulting in streaks of brilliant color that pop more and more the closer you get,” they state of the beautiful spot. While the state has lots of scenic routes, that’s certainly one of the best and a good pick by Thrillist.

By the way, out of curiosity, what’s the most scenic route in New York? Well, New York City is all about the urban life, but much of New York, the state, is more rural. Thrillist loves Hawk’s Nest as a route, noting, “Take Route 97 out of Port Jervis, and your next 90 minutes will be filled with an impossibly beautiful series of bends abutted by sheer rock faces on one side and a steep drop overlooking the Delaware River on the other.”

