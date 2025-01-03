Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Was A Couple Caught Cheating At A Buffalo Bills Game?

Was A Couple Caught Cheating At A Buffalo Bills Game? (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Was a couple caught cheating at a Buffalo Bills game? It sounds like it and it’s some juicy gossip!

There’s a video going viral online of a woman sharing some gossip about a couple caught cheating at a Buffalo Bills football game in Orchard Park, New York. According to her, her father works security at these games and she heard a story about a couple caught cheating–but it’s much deeper than that. In her story, she says that this couple was actually at the game with their spouses when they snuck off into the men’s room to do the deed. Well, they were caught and kicked out for what they did but then they tried to go back to their seats to get their stuff before leaving (and hopefully give their spouses a story) but a security guard wasn’t having it and allegedly spilled the beans to their spouses! Yikes! You can see @ashweecarter tell the story about the rumor below. Can you imagine having this happen?

@ashweecarter

Really need to know how all four of them are doing rn #billsgames #gossip #buffalobills #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound - Ashleigh Carter

Gossip: Couple Caught Cheating At A Buffalo Bills Game?

That would be horrible! It sounds like the two couples were likely friends and had no idea this was happening behind their backs! I wonder if this will end up like one of those things where now those two are going to get together since their spouses are clearly having a thing on the side. I feel like you see that happen all the time in situations like this. Here these 2 are trying to enjoy a Buffalo Bills game (which I imagine is a great time given how loyal their fans are) and they have no idea that their husband and wife aren’t just grabbing beers for the group. Then, to have to find out from the security guard who booted them out of the stadium? I’d be absolutely gutted.

Now, any time they think of the Bills, their team, they’re going to think of this. It could end up being quite traumatic! They’d never want to go see a home game again or watch their team. It would only bring up the worst memory of their life! That is of course, if it is all true. The couple hasn’t been identified. However, Ashley did end up providing an update. She clarified that this incident actually happened years ago and did not happen at the stadium this year. She also dropped some more gossip saying that the 2 are teachers and are now officially together (as if they weren’t before). She’s now requesting that the couple, who are now together, come forward and announce themselves for the world to see. You can see that below.

@ashweecarter

Replying to @Ashleigh Carter issuing a correction and gossip ive received about the couple #fyp #storytime #gossip #buffalobills #billsmafia #foryoupage

♬ original sound - Ashleigh Carter

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

5 Of The Best Football Movies Of All-Time

What are the best football movies of all-time? We came up with a list of 5 of our favorites, did yours make the list?

There are no shortage of excellent movies that are about football. There are classics, new movies, comedies, and dramas all about football. However, what are the best football movies of all-time?

What Are The Best Football Movies Of All-Time?

Football season is quickly coming up! I’m already picturing Sundays in front of the TV with my gameday snacks and no plans for the entire day but watching some games and placing some bets. We’re only a few months away from the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season!

To celebrate, we came up with a list of 5 of the best football movies of all-time. Of course, only picking 5 meant that some great football movies were being left on the cutting room floor. They couldn’t all end up making the list. Recently, we also made lists of the Best Baseball Movies for the MLB season and the Best Basketball Movies during the NBA season. Make sure to come back to check out these lists after you see the list of the best football movies of all-time.

Do you have a football movie in mind? Hopefully it ended up making the list! For this list, I decided to try to make it the best of the best when it comes to football movies. I didn’t want this to be my personal list of favorite football movies, so I tried to think of what most people would consider to be the best. Did some of my personal favorites slip through the cracks? Probably. However, I did my best to remain totally unbiased.

Unfortunately, some great movies didn’t make the cut. I didn’t include Friday Night Lights because I thought the show was better than the movie. Little Giants is one of my personal favorites but I didn’t think it was good enough to earn a spot on the list. Radio is another great movie that you won’t find on the list. Jerry Maguire is a great movie but football wasn’t a big enough part of the movie for it to be considered a “football movie,” in my opinion. Are they great movies! Absolutely! They just didn’t make this list.

Ready to check out the list? Let us know if we missed your favorite football movie if it didn’t end up on the list! See our list of 5 of the best football movies of all-time below!

5 Of The Best Football Movies Of All-Time

  • Remember The Titans

    Remember The Titans is my favorite football movie and I think it’s arguably the best of all-time. It has everything you’d want in a football game! There’s leadership, quality football, there’s comedy, the story is great, you care about the characters–it’s excellent from start to finish. There are so many great quotes in the movie. It’s also very relatable to anyone who played football and grew up playing the game while addressing racial issues at the time.

  • Any Given Sunday

    Is Any Given Sunday my favorite football movie? No, it definitely is not. Is it in my personal Top 10? Honestly, I doubt it. However, you can’t argue it’s one of the best football movies of all-time. You got great performances from Al Pacino, Dennis Quaid, Jamie Foxx, and Cameron Diaz. They were all perfect in their roles and the movie was well cast. You simply can’t discuss football movies without bringing up Any Given Sunday. It deserves a spot on the list.

  • The Waterboy

    I know I said I wasn’t going to let any personal biases affect the list, but this might be the one exception. We had to have The Waterboy on the list! It’s probably the football movie I’ve seen the most times. It has to be the funniest movie about football, right? Sure, The Longest Yard is good, but it doesn’t hold a candle to The Waterboy. Do you agree?

  • The Replacements

    The Replacements had a great cast with Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman, Brooke Langton, and Jon Favreau. The movie came out in 2000 and has been considered one of the best football movies ever sense. Again, it’s not my personal favorite but I can’t deny it a spot on the list because I don’t like it. However, if another movie were to be added I will admit it would probably take The Replacements place. It would be the replacement…pun not intended but pretty cool how that worked out!

  • Rudy

    You were waiting for this one weren’t you? Thinking it might not make the list? Of course Rudy is going to make the list of the best football movies of all-time. I’d bet most would consider it to be the greatest football movie of all-time. It’s often synonymous with football movies. It’s a timeless classic that will live on for many more generations.

