Join WRIF For Football Feast Parties Every Thursday Throughout The Season

I’ll host Football Feast parties at Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Southeast Michigan throughout the football season. The parties are from 7 to 10 p.m. each Thursday. There will be drink specials, great wings, and prizes, including football tickets, the grand prize!

Hope to see you there!

January 2nd – The Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Orion. 770 N. Lapeer Rd.

This is it! Myself and the WRIF crew will see you at Buffalo Wild Wings!

The Detroit Lions are a supremely talented NFL team in 2024. They were just named the favorite by Sports Illustrated to win the Super Bowl this year. As Lions fans we are in a unique situation for the first time in our franchise’s history. We now are looking at what could possibly prevent our Detroit Lions from making it to their first ever Super Bowl game. But what are the biggest threats to Detroit making the Super Bowl?

With the start of the NFL regular season right around the corner, there is a ton of hype surrounding our beloved Detroit Lions. The team is poised for great things. We are coming off a historic season where the team finished 12-5. Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s consistent play was a massive part of the team’s overall success.

Jared Goff finished the 2023 season with over 4500 Passing Yards, 30 Touchdowns to only 12 Interceptions, and a passer rating of 97.3, with the highest completion percentage of his NFL career. Not to mention his solid play in the playoffs, where it mattered most. Goff also had two solid games and a star-studded performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Anytime you finish a game with an 80% completion rate, you’ve played phenomenally at the Quarterback position. Jared Goff is our guy!

Detroit Has The Cast

While Jared Goff has been excellent in Detroit, he’s not the only star in the motor city. Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has solidified himself as a top 5 receiver in the National Football League. Finishing in the top 4 in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2023, St. Brown is poised to jump from star to superstar this season. Detroit is lucky to have such unbelievable talent and a superb work ethic like Amon-Ra. Not since Megatron has the franchise had a receiver this good.

With other deadly offensive weapons like Sam Laporta, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the rock-solid gritty David Mongomery, this team has everything going for them. Our offense will be a tough matchup for any defense this season. Of course, we cannot forget about the offensive line. With some slight adjustments after the loss of Jonah Jackson, the O line has been revamped and retooled. They’re poised to be a top 5 group yet again, which will be pivotal to match the offensive potency we saw all of last season.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 24: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on in the first half while playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in a preseason game at Ford Field on August 24, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lastly, the defense has seen significant upgrades at all levels. Multiple players have been added to the secondary, which has been bolstered with reinforcements from two draft picks, a trade, and free-agent signings. The defensive line had two great additions: Marcus Davenport and D.J. Reader. The team has seen some major development from guys like Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, and even Derrick Barnes.

Lions Super Bowl

With James Houston healthy again and star edge Rusher Aidan Hutchinson doing his thing, this defense should be a much more fearsome unit this season. More pressure on the quarterback without having to blitz makes the job of the Lion’s secondary much easier. This will be key for Detroit as all these new additions must acclimate to playing alongside each other. With all of these fantastic things you’ve heard about our Detroit Lions, all signs point towards Detroit being a top 5 team again.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 28: Amon-Ra St. Brown, #14 of the Detroit Lions, warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on January 28, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Finishing one game short of the Super Bowl this year means we aim bigger. Seemingly, everyone in the state of Michigan has been wanting a Lions Super Bowl for an eternity. What will stop the Detroit Lions? If they’re genuinely this good, nothing should stand in their way. Even still, only three things will prevent a Lions Super Bowl. Find out what those three things are below.