Is Jason Momoa the Perfect ‘Lobo’?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Jason Momoa attends the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" photocall on December 11, 2023 in London, England.

Fans of Jason Momoa, rejoice! The Aquaman star is not leaving the DCU. In case you missed it, James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy and head of DC Studios (along with DC films producer Peter Safran), tapped Momoa to play the character Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as reported by Deadline.

Momoa, who, according to his Instagram post, “always wanted to play Lobo” since “he was always my favorite,” also confirmed the news.

But for those new DCU fans, who is Lobo? And why is Jason Momoa perfect for the role?

Who is Jason Momoa’s Lobo?

According to Comicbook.com, Lobo is a Czarnian bounty hunter and the last of his kind (having killed them all the rest of his kind). He is a ruthless hunter who will ensure every contract is fulfilled, no matter the cost. His powers include superhuman strength and invulnerability, making him a worthy opponent for Supergirl and Superman.

Since David Corenswet’s Superman is set for release on July 11, 2025, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled for a June 26, 2026 release, the possibility of Corenswet’s Superman meeting Momoa’s Lobo seems very likely, as Lobo is an antihero who has clashed with many of DC’s heroes. Although it will be interesting to see Lobo and Aquaman fight over who the dolphins love the most.

Jason Momoa: The Perfect Lobo

Aside from lobbying for the character to be brought to the screen, Jason Momoa seems to be the perfect choice for Lobo, as the character is described as “an intergalactic alien badass” and someone who possesses all the traits one would “associate with a biker in a Hell’s Angels-style motorcycle gang on Earth, from his long hair and tattoos, down to his kill or be killed attitude,” according to the character’s DC bio. Momoa already has the hair and tattoos, and based on his previous roles, he has a badass attitude to match. So, that’s that.

Cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Aside from Momoa, other cast members have already been confirmed to star in the upcoming movie. Milly Alcock, who starred as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, will play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl; Matthias Schoenaerts (known for The Danish Girl and Red Sparrow) will portray Krem of the Yellow Hills, the character who killed Ruthye Marye Knoll’s father. Eve Ridley, from 3 Body Problem, will play Ruthye Marye Knoll, who teams up with Supergirl to avenge her father’s death.