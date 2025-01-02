ComedyGPT: Is Artificial Intelligence Any Good At Writing Jokes?

ComedyGPT: Is Artificial Intelligence Any Good At Writing Jokes? (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Is Artificial Intelligence any good at writing jokes? I put it to the test, and it’s safe to say A.I. will not be a threat to comedians.

They say artificial intelligence is taking over and is a threat to all of our jobs. However, is that really true? Sure, automation will have an effect on all of us and will change the way we do business, create, and produce products but that doesn’t mean it’s coming for our jobs our that our careers aren’t safe. Actors and people in Hollywood have even spoken about the threat Artificial Intelligence poses in the film industry. Will it take jobs from writers? Will we eventually lose actors in favor of an A.I. actor? No, none of these things are likely. Artificial Intelligence lacks that human aspect and emotion that is certainly needed in the performing arts. That includes writing, acting, and, yes, even comedy.

Can Artificial Intelligence Write Jokes?

Artificial Intelligence is capable of doing many things. It can help you summarize an article, use it for reminders, it can even create art and visual masterpieces? However, we’re also learning that there are many things that Artificial Intelligence is not great at doing–and that includes writing jokes. Yes, comedy does not seem to be A.I.’s strong point. It’s definitely not the worst! It can probably write more humorous jokes than what your uncle tells at the family get together. They certainly wouldn’t be the worst jokes at the stand-up open mic either. However, that’s not to say that the jokes are great. Comedy writers don’t have to worry about A.I taking their jobs any time soon.

How am I so confident about this? Well, I put it to the test! I downloaded ChatGPT (you should, too, by the way. It can be very helpful for tasks) and gave it a simple prompt, “write 5 stand-up jokes about 2025.” It’s a very easy prompt and it should be enough to get some material out of without me having to do the bulk of the work. Comedians have jokes about 2025 and current events, so shouldn’t Artificial Intelligence be capable of it too? You would think! It did provide 5 jokes as requested. However, I can’t help but feel that it’s scratching the bottom of the barrel here. The jokes it created are definitely low-hanging fruit about our grandparents not understanding technology, the difficulty picking out a restaurant when hungry, and, surprisingly, some jokes about Artificial Intelligence taking over. At least I hope that’s just a joke?

You can see a video of me reading and trying to perform these jokes written by Artificial Intelligence (ChatGPT) below. What do you think? Do comedians have something to worry about or are they going to be okay?

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.