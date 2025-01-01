Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

What Sports Team Has The Best Throwback Jerseys?

What Sports Team Has The Best Throwback Jerseys? (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

What sports team do you think has the best throwback jerseys? There’s really no wrong answer here.

Throwback jerseys are often a popular topic of conversation amongst sports fans on the internet. Whenever a team plans to bring theirs out it’s always a big deal. Everyone will also claim that their team had the best. Some even like the throwback jerseys so much they wish their team would go back to them. Everyone has their own opinion on throwback jerseys and what the best of the best really are. However, some stand out above the rest.

What Are Some Of The Best Throwback Jerseys In Sports?

Whether you’re an NBA fan, NFL, MLB, NHL, or any sport–you’re familiar with some epic throwback jerseys. Every league has some teams who had some crazy cool uniforms back in the day. Sometimes they might not have been popular at the time, but ended up becoming a crowd favorite that’s now celebrated today.

In the NFL, you can’t help but think about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their creamsicle uniforms. I love those! Not everyone does but I think it’s a cool look (pun not intended). I always like when they bring them out and I would wear that merchandise no doubt. There’s also the Philadelphia Eagles and their kelly green uniforms. Those are crisp and awesome as well.

In the NBA, you have the teal Detroit Pistons jerseys that have become a favorite over time. I don’t remember people always loving them but they’ve become a hit across the country. I wish the Pistons would wear them more often because their “new” logo and uniforms are far from exciting. They might be the most boring in the league. How many teams need to have a red, white, and blue color scheme? It’s overdone! The NBA has several great throwback jerseys to choose from and even different team names and locations of teams. Always cool to see a Vancouver Grizzlies jersey.

As for the MLB, seeing an Expos hat is always cool. The old school Astros uniforms are great too. You can’t forget about those. The Padres have had some cool jerseys over the years, as well. The NHL has seen some changes over the years as well. The Vancouver Canucks used to have some funky jerseys that I always liked for some reason. The Northstars jersey remains popular too. The Atlanta Thrashers might not be a team any more but I’ll always remember their cool jerseys.

What’s your favorite throwback?

5 Greatest Basketball Movies Of All-Time

March Madness is in full swing and we’re celebrating with the 5 greatest basketball movies of all-time. There have been some great ones, but which ones will make the cut?

Let’s dive in to a list of the greatest basketball movies that Hollywood has given us. Sure, there were some duds but some of the best sports movies ever were basketball movies!

5 Greatest Basketball Movies Of All-Time

Look, this was tough to make. Undoubtedly, this is going to start a debate. I could only pick 5 of the best of the best, which means some great basketball flicks are going to get left out. Yes, your favorite could end up not making the list–but that doesn’t mean it isn’t great! It’s hard to take all those movies and whittle it down to only 5. So, please let us know if we forgot your favorite and we can consider adding it to the list next time.

Honorable mentions include The Way Back starring Ben Affleck. That was a great, and emotional movie. It shows the power basketball, or any sport, can have on people. Additionally, classics like Glory Road, Like Mike, He Got Game, and White Men Can’t Jump won’t be found on the list. Likewise, BASEketball won’t make the list because it’s not entirely a basketball movie. Expect to see it on a future Best Hybrid Sports Movies list. Do they deserve to be? Absolutely! However, they didn’t make the list of my personal favorites. They’re probably on yours!

Recently, we celebrated the start of baseball season with a list of the 5 greatest baseball movies of all-time. That was another fantastic list that was hard to narrow down to only 5. However, I feel like this list is more of a challenge. It would be easy to name 5 great golf movies–there aren’t many of them! Unfortunately, you can’t say the same about basketball movies.

Check out the list below! Did we miss your favorite basketball movie? Let us know! Here are the 5 we ended up with at the end. Of course, just like in March Madness there are some crazy upsets and Cinderella stories.

The Best Basketball Movies Ever Made

  • Space Jam

    The original Space Jam is one of the best movies of all-time, let alone basketball movies. It’s a great combination of live action and animation. It stars Michael Jordan in one of his very few acting roles, and he does a good enough job! However, the stars of the movie are the Looney Tunes. Bugs Bunny and the gang are hilarious. Bill Murray and Wayne Knight have stellar cameos, as do some other NBA stars of the 90s. The sequel will not make the list.

  • Coach Carter

    Coach Carter is a powerful movie. It was an instant classic. The movie stars Samuel L. Jackson, Rick Gonzalez, and Channing Tatum. At first, you feel like Coach Carter is the worst kind of Coach, before you realize his greatness and how he’s exactly what those players needed. As a former high school athlete, it was a relatable movie. One of the best for sure.

  • Hustle

    You might have a problem with Hustle making the list. That’s understandable. However, you’ve got to give Adam Sandler credit here. He did a fantastic job in a more serious role while being able to deliver laughs. It ended up being an excellent movie, and I’m keeping it on the list!

  • Semi-Pro

    https://youtu.be/QdoODXShjss?si=ZiNaeh9v9oHgUwpk

    Semi-Pro is hilarious and Will Ferrell gives a phenomenal performance as a basketball player/coach/owner. He does it in the style that only Will Ferrell could pull off. The Flint Tropics uniform remains a Halloween staple to this day. You’ll always see at least one at the party. It’s different than most other basketball movies, but in a good way.

  • Hoosiers

    Another classic. I felt bad not having this one on the list. Is it my personal favorite? No. I can admit it is not. However, it simply had to make the list of the best basketball movies. I would have been ripped apart if it wasn’t included. I already feel bad enough for not including White Men Can’t Jump and He Got Game. One of those had to make the list!

