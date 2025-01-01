What Sports Team Has The Best Throwback Jerseys?

What Sports Team Has The Best Throwback Jerseys? (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

What sports team do you think has the best throwback jerseys? There’s really no wrong answer here.

Throwback jerseys are often a popular topic of conversation amongst sports fans on the internet. Whenever a team plans to bring theirs out it’s always a big deal. Everyone will also claim that their team had the best. Some even like the throwback jerseys so much they wish their team would go back to them. Everyone has their own opinion on throwback jerseys and what the best of the best really are. However, some stand out above the rest.

What Are Some Of The Best Throwback Jerseys In Sports?

Whether you’re an NBA fan, NFL, MLB, NHL, or any sport–you’re familiar with some epic throwback jerseys. Every league has some teams who had some crazy cool uniforms back in the day. Sometimes they might not have been popular at the time, but ended up becoming a crowd favorite that’s now celebrated today.

In the NFL, you can’t help but think about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their creamsicle uniforms. I love those! Not everyone does but I think it’s a cool look (pun not intended). I always like when they bring them out and I would wear that merchandise no doubt. There’s also the Philadelphia Eagles and their kelly green uniforms. Those are crisp and awesome as well.

In the NBA, you have the teal Detroit Pistons jerseys that have become a favorite over time. I don’t remember people always loving them but they’ve become a hit across the country. I wish the Pistons would wear them more often because their “new” logo and uniforms are far from exciting. They might be the most boring in the league. How many teams need to have a red, white, and blue color scheme? It’s overdone! The NBA has several great throwback jerseys to choose from and even different team names and locations of teams. Always cool to see a Vancouver Grizzlies jersey.

As for the MLB, seeing an Expos hat is always cool. The old school Astros uniforms are great too. You can’t forget about those. The Padres have had some cool jerseys over the years, as well. The NHL has seen some changes over the years as well. The Vancouver Canucks used to have some funky jerseys that I always liked for some reason. The Northstars jersey remains popular too. The Atlanta Thrashers might not be a team any more but I’ll always remember their cool jerseys.

What’s your favorite throwback?

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.