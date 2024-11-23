Was A McDonald’s Employee Refusing Orders Because They Were In The Bathroom?

Was A McDonald's Employee Refusing Orders Because They Were In The Bathroom?

Was a McDonald’s employee refusing to take orders because they were in the bathroom? That’s what it sounds like!

There’s a video going viral online of a woman at a McDonald’s drive-thru who’s trying to make an order but can’t because the McDonald’s employee taking orders told her that they were in the bathroom. Instead, the employee suggests she order through Uber Eats or DoorDash so her order can be accommodated. I guess these fast-food restaurants really are short staffed these days.

McDonald’s Employee Refuses To Take Orders Because They’re In The Bathroom

The video is going viral on TikTok and has received more than 240,000 likes. In the video, you can hear the interaction between the customer and McDonald’s employee who informs the customer that they are in the bathroom and unable to take orders at the moment. The customer seems shocked to hear the employee admit that they’re in the bathroom, but everyone has to go. Seems like she picked the worst possible time to visit that location.

The video was shared on TikTok by @sadezurii and the video has nearly a million views now. According to Daily Dot, it happened at a McDonald’s in the Philadelphia area. I guess I never thought about this situation before. Maybe they don’t take the headset off when they go to the bathroom. Perhaps that would be a better idea or don’t respond. I’ve waited at the drive-thru before and that’s nothing new. You almost expect it. It sounds like this customer would rather have waited in silence than talk to a McDonald’s employee who’s currently in the bathroom. How would you have reacted? You can watch the viral video shared on TikTok below.

That would be a crazy situation to find yourself in. I’ve witnessed some pretty wild things in line at drive-thrus including fights, people on feet without a vehicle, and more. However, I’ve never been told by the employee that they can’t take my order because they’re in the bathroom. Maybe the employee should have just said, “we’ll be with you in a minute.” The customer doesn’t need to know any more than that. Especially to hear you’re in the bathroom. If you hear that your mind will definitely start racing. Did they wash their hands? Are they dirty? Are they serious? It would be a crazy situation. What do you think? How would you have reacted if this happened to you?

