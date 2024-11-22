Update On Faked Death For A Woman

Update On Faked Death For A Woman

Remember the story we’ve been following since it broke about the Wisconsin kayaker who disappeared and fake his death? Well, there’s an update. He’s talking with police and is now sharing how he was able to pull it off! Dave & Chuck The Freak talk about it in the latest Peep Show!

How crazy is that? We have no idea what’s going to happen next but we’re on the edge of our seat in anticipation. What is up with this guy? Can you imagine being his family at home in Wisconsin seeing this? First they think he died in a tragic accident and then they get word that he’s actually still alive but in Eastern Europe? They have to be absolutely gutted and heart broken seeing this all play out. Unfortunately, it seems like there are still much more questions than there are answers.

Is he going to return home? That’s still unknown but it doesn’t seem like it. We even had someone call into the show this morning who claimed to have inside info and said that the guy has some bad people after him and that’s why he’s on the run. Don’t you think you’d inform your family? Couldn’t you take them with you on the run? The show made some great points including how if someone actually was after him it’s not a good idea to be talking with police and the public. Additionally, sometimes if people want to get to you they’ll go after your family. They’re still at home! What if they decided to do this? Not a good look.

This officer seems incredibly heartbroken over his disappearance as if he was part of the family. Is this all a tactic to try to pull on his heartstrings to get him to come home? Why not have one of the kids or the wife make a statement? That would definitely be emotional and would pull on the heartstrings in a major way. I’m expecting that to happen in the coming days if police aren’t able to get him to commit to coming home or learn about where exactly he is.

What do you think is happening? Do you think he actually has a new girlfriend over there or was that all made up or a scam? Do you think he’s even in Uzbekistan like he claims? Nothing is believable right now until we can get more answers. Will we ever get them? Only time will tell.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.