Three Days Grace: Hear Their New Track ‘Mayday’

Three Days Grace has released its new single “Mayday,” their first release since singer Adam Gontier returned to the band.



The band said in a statement about the song, “We feel this song is a reflection of the current state of the world — an unsettling mix of disillusionment, exhaustion, and denial. And the sense that we’re all on the brink — emotionally, socially, and environmentally — yet we refuse to admit defeat. So even though we feel like we are barely surviving, we keep on moving forward, one foot in front of the other.”

“Mayday” is available for streaming and download here.

The new track comes on the heels of Gontier returning to 3DG while Walst stays on as lead singer.



Gontier’s return was initially teased in the clip below, which was shared on the band’s social media channels. The clip is an audio recording of a voicemail from Gontier to Walst. The clip opens with Walst saying, “Hey, it’s Matt Walst from Three Days Grace. Leave a message after the tone.” Gontier then says, “Hey Matt, it’s Adam. Uhh, I’m just running a few minutes behind, but, uhh, I will be at the studio soon, if you could just let everybody know. Alright man, bye.”

The uniqueness of this moment for 3DG is not lost on either Gontier or Walst. Gontier said in a statement, “I feel like it’s been seamless, better than we were expecting. It’s like we got back in a room together and picked up where we left off. We have been friends for so long it’s kind of natural to get back in the room together.”



Meanwhile, Walst said, “It’s been so much fun and inspiring making this record. Combining over 20 years of Three Days Grace and doing something that no band has ever done. I’m excited for the fans to hear it!”



The Three Days Grace catalog boasts seven studio albums: The first four were with Gontier and the last three were with Walst. During Gontier’s first tenure with 3DG, they scored 10 No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock chart. Among them were “Just Like You,” “Animal I Have Become,” “Pain,” “Break” and “Chalk Outline.” Success continued when Walst took over as singer with seven No. 1 hits including “Painkiller,” “I Am Machine,” “The Mountain” and “So Called Life.”





