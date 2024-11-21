Talking with Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace: Mayday, Adam Gontier’s return, and what’s next

I recently sat down with Three Days Grace drummer Neil Sanderson. The band’s new single Mayday just dropped. Adam’s back. And they’ve got BIG plans for 2025. Here’s the scoop from Neil himself.

Talking About The New Song Mayday

First things first, the new track Mayday. Neil says it’s about pushing through when life feels like a storm.

“It’s about putting one foot in front of the other,” he told me. “The vocal trade-offs between Adam and Matt came together so naturally. At one point, they were literally playing rock-paper-scissors to decide who’d sing the next line!”

The music video? INSANE. It’s set on an airplane. Neil says it’s a metaphor for life—sometimes it feels like no one’s in control. “But hey, if we’re going down, we’re all going down together.”

The Return of Adam Gontier

I had to ask about Adam Gontier’s return to Three Days Grace. Neil says it’s been nothing but POSITIVE VIBES.

“It just felt natural, like we never missed a beat,” Neil said. No drama, just real life. “Bands are like families. Sometimes people need to take their own paths, but now the timing is perfect.”

What’s cool? They’ve embraced having TWO vocalists. “Adam and Matt each bring something unique,” Neil said. “It opens up so many new possibilities for us creatively and on stage.”

New Album In 2025 For Three Days Grace

And yeah, there’s a NEW ALBUM on the horizon. Neil says they’re in the home stretch, hoping to wrap up by January.

“A lot of the album is done, but we’re still writing and trying to beat out some of the songs we’ve already recorded. It’s a great position to be in.”

COVID taught them how to COLLABORATE REMOTELY. “Barry has a studio at his place, and we’ve been working with producers in Canada, the U.S., and even England—all online.”

But some things never change. They still do the “campfire test”. If a song works with just an acoustic guitar and vocals, it’s a keeper. “No matter how heavy the final version gets, the core of the song has to resonate.”

Tour Plans for 2025

Get PUMPED. Three Days Grace is hitting the road in 2025. Starting with a tour alongside Disturbed and then headlining their own shows and playing festivals. And YES, they’re coming to Detroit on March 10th at the LCA.

“This tour is a new chapter for us. We’ve been doing this for over 20 years, and we’re making sure it’s better than ever.”

Looking Back and Moving Forward

As our chat wrapped up, Neil reflected on the band’s wild journey. From the early days in Peterborough, Ontario, to being one of Canada’s biggest rock acts.

“We’re incredibly grateful to still be doing this,” he said. “It’s all full speed ahead now. We can’t wait to share this new chapter with everyone.”

2025 is gonna be MASSIVE for Three Days Grace. Their new single Mayday is out now. You can see the video below.

Catch them on tour next year. And if you’re in Detroit, see you at the show on March 10th.

