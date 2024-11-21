Erika Erickson Returns to Local 4: A Journey of Resilience and Rediscovery

Guess who’s back, Detroit!

After stepping away from the spotlight to tackle some serious health challenges and embrace a period of personal growth, the beloved journalist Erika Erickson is making her triumphant return to Local 4 (WDIV).

And let me tell ya, she’s bringing along a renewed passion and some killer new perspectives.

A time for healing and growth

Erika, a longtime figure in Detroit media, initially left her gig at Fox 2 to focus on her health.

“I tried to work through it,” she shared with WRIF’s Meltdown, “but eventually, I had to focus on getting better.”

During her recovery, she jumped into public relations roles—first with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and then with Henry Ford Health.

These positions gave her new perspectives and mad skills but also ignited her love for journalism even more.

“I missed holding people accountable, interacting with the community, and telling their stories,” she said. “Stepping away from journalism helped me realize how much I value it.” Watch The Interview With Erika Below

Returning to the airwaves

Erika’s return to TV wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. She had been chatting with Local 4 for years, but the timing finally felt right.

“The universe knew I was ready,” she said.

Now, as part of the Local 4 team, she’s diving back into her passion for storytelling and reconnecting with the community she loves.

One of her first assignments? Spending a night sleeping on cardboard to raise awareness for youth homelessness as part of Covenant House’s annual sleep-out event.

“Why not use my platform to bring attention to this cause?” she said. “It’s opportunities like this that remind me why I love this job.”

The Overwhelming Support

Since announcing her return, Erika’s been FLOODED with messages from viewers pumped to see her back on air.

“The support has been overwhelming,” she said. “I’ve received so many messages, even before I came back, asking when I’d return. It’s humbling, and I’m so grateful.”

A New Perspective on Life and Journalism

After navigating personal and professional challenges, Erika’s got a fresh take on her career.

“These last few years have changed me,” she said. “I appreciate journalism in a way I didn’t before. Losing something makes you value it even more.”

She’s also bringing lessons learned from her time in public relations back to the newsroom.

“PR gave me insight into what it takes to set up stories, and I have so much respect for that side of the industry,” she explained.

What’s next for Erika Erickson?

Erika is now a fixture on Local 4’s daytime newscasts, appearing during the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. slots. Whether she’s covering breaking news, human interest stories, or community events, she’s stoked to reconnect with viewers and keep doing what she loves.

“It’s been a journey, but I’m thrilled to be back,” she said. “This is where I’m meant to be.”

Erika Erickson’s return to Local 4 is a testament to resilience, personal growth, and the enduring power of storytelling. Fans can follow her on air and on social media for updates on her latest projects and community involvement.

Welcome back, Erika—you’ve been missed!

