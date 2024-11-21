Virginia Woman Has Husband Disembowel A Pizza Worker Over Wrong Order

Did a Virginia woman have her husband disembowel a pizza worker over a wrong order? That’s what she’s been accused of!

Can you imagine being stabbed and disemboweled over a wrong order? A simple tiny mistake and it ends in your getting stabbed at your place of work? That would be horrible! Unfortunately that’s the position one worker at a MOD Pizza in Norfolk, Virginia found himself in. Thankfully, the injuries were considered non-life threatening but that doesn’t mean they weren’t incredibly shocking!

Did A Virginia Woman Have Her Husband Disembowel A Pizza Worker Over A Wrong Order?

We all make mistakes at work. Sometimes it goes unnoticed and sometimes it has huge consequences. You’d think mistakes happen all the time at pizza places. How often do you order fast food and your order ends up being incorrect? I think it’s safe to say at one point or another it has happened to all of us. However, not all of us end up reacting the way these 2 did. Or should I say overreacting? That seems much more appropriate given the circumstances.

According to Daily Mail, 45-year-old Catherine Harper and her 47-year-old husband Corey Harper have been charged by officers in Norfolk after a 24-year-old employee at MOD Pizza was stabbed this week. Reports say the incident happened around 2pm when the unidentified male victim was stabbed across his torso. The cut sounds like it was pretty bad. Daily Mail reports that the stab wound exposed the victim’s intestines and the violent nature of the injury led a judge to deny Harper’s bond and keep him locked up.

Again, the employees injuries are described as non-life threatening and he was taken to the hospital. Both Catherine and Corey have been charged with malicious wounding and Corey was given an additional charge of brandishing a firearm, per Daily Mail.

It sounds like the whole thing started when Catherine went to the store and got into a heated argument with the employee over a botched order. She then called her husband, Corey, to handle the situation and when he arrived he started stabbing, per Daily Mail. A neighbor sounded surprised to hear the couple was involved in a situation like that (anytime a neighbor appears in a news story like this they’re always shocked to hear that their neighbor was involved and never saw it coming it sounds like) telling Daily Mail, “I’m surprised, this is a quiet neighborhood and we’re all friends here. I would think that is out of character from what I know about them, but like I said, I know them as a neighbor.” You can see both of their mugshots provided by the Norfolk City Jail below.

Norfolk City Jail Catherine Harper and Corey Harper mugshots (via Norfolk City Jail)

