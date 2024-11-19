Pervert Of The Day: Florida Man Arrested For ‘Jiggling His Genitals’ At Hospital

Pervert Of The Day: Florida Man Arrested For 'Jiggling His Genitals' At Hospital

The Florida man accused of “jiggling his genitals” at a hospital is our Pervert Of The Day on Dave & Chuck “The Freak.” It’s deserved!

It’s the latest Pervert Of The Day. To meet our subject today, we’re going to be heading down to the state of Florida. You don’t want to end up like this guy and be the focus of the Pervert Of The Day. Thankfully, it’s very much avoidable if you just keep it in your pants.

Florida Man Jiggling His Genitals Is Pervert of The Day

According to Villages-News, a Villager’s son has been sentenced for “jiggling” his genitals at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. That man has since been identified as 52-year-old Darrin Milinski. Milinski reportedly pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to the charge of exposure of sexual organs, per Villages-News. He was then sentenced to 19 days in jail with credit for 19 days already served and was placed on probation for 11 months and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.

Villages-News reports he had been discharged from the hospital but was still wearing his gown when he was standing at the entrance around 6:30am when he lifted his gown showing his penis and testicles and asked a passerby to check his balls. It sounds like he was seeking advice and opinions as to whether they appeared to be swollen. Witnesses say he was jiggling his genitals when he lifted the gown at the hospital.

According to Villages-News, Milinski is unsheltered but records show he previously lived with his 85-year-old father in The Villages. You can’t go around flashing people your privates and jiggling them! That will only end in trouble. You can see Milinski’s mugshot provided by Sumter County Court below.

Sumter County Court Darrin Milinski mugshot (via Sumter County Court)

This isn’t the first Florida Man story we’ve talked about on Dave & Chuck The Freak and it certainly won’t be the last. If you’re interested in reading more Florida Man stories that we’ve talked about on the show you can keep scrolling. We’ve put together a full collection of some of the best of the best that we’ve talked about on the show. Most will even have a mugshot to go along with the wild story. More often than not, the mugshot is just as crazy as the story that goes along with it. Keep scrolling to see more!

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.