Did A Drug Dealer Leave His Drugs On A Train And Report Them As Missing?

If you left your drugs on a train, would you call and report them as missing? Probably not, but this guy did!

Unfortunately, things get left on trains and public transportation all the time. I’m, sadly, no stranger to having this happen. I’ve left more wallets than I would care to admit on trains, buses, and subways. It’s a side effect of wearing sweatpants. The contents of your pockets seem to always fall out. Thankfully, when you leave your wallet on the train you can report it as missing and hope some friendly citizen finds it and sends it in. However, leaving your drugs on a train is a bit different. You don’t want to call it and report it as missing while claiming the drugs as yours. That’s illegal. Now, one guy is learning that lesson the hard way.

Drug Dealer Leaves Drugs On A Train And Reports Them Missing

Calling to report that you’ve left your drugs on a train is a great way to out yourself and rat yourself out. What did he think was going to happen? “Yes, sir! We found your drugs and you can come claim them at Station A. We weighed it out and you aren’t missing a single gram!” No way!

According to Vice, 30-year-old Jordan McCourt-Knight reported a heft amount of ketamine as missing after losing it on a train. When he realized he no longer was in possession of the drugs, he reported it to train station employees. While it might sound ridiculous and like a terrible idea to report your drugs as missing (it is), you almost can’t blame him once you hear how much they were worth. According to Vice, the bag’s contents were worth between $25,000 and $50,000! Yeah, you might want to try to locate those drugs as a soon as possible. Instead of reporting them I’d be off that train as fast as I could and running back to the station.

McCourt-Knight was arrested and law enforcement found a small quantity of drugs (over $2,400) and drug paraphernalia on him. They also found an “Encro Device” which is a highly secure phone that allows you to send and receive encrypted messages, per Vice. The British Transport Police (BTP) wrote in a press release, “McCourt-Knight and other members of the organized crime group had used the ‘Encro-Chat’ app to discuss the sourcing, supply, and receipt of drugs from Portugal. McCourt-Knight’s costly mistake led to the unraveling of the entire drugs line with Harley Hall being identified through messages on the phone as another big player in the drugs enterprise.”

Through these text messages police were able to dismantle the drug organization. McCourt-Knight has been sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison and Hall was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months. Don’t report your drugs as missing! Just take the loss or keep a better eye on them in the future.

