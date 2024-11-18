The Aussie Government Released an App Called “Chart Your Fart”

Would You Want To Chart Your Fart?

Farts are funny sometimes. Usually when you see them in a video or something like that. They can also be rude, and very unfunny in certain situations. Depending on what you ate the night before you can kind of predict your farts. How frequent they’ll be, and if they will be stinky. If you’d like to help scientists with your fart information, there’s an app for that.

According to NewsAtlas.com, Australia’s leading research agency the CSIRO is asking people across the nation to track their flatulence over three days through the free and purposely funny Chart Your Fart app. While it is a funny idea, there is definitely some serious reasons for tracking farts. It’s important to know about your gut health and knowing what’s up with your farts might help doctors and scientists learn more about our guts.

Not only do you have to report when you fart, but you have to make sure to list the characteristics of your farts, according to NewsAtlas.com. Do they smell, how loud are they, how frequent are they and how long did they last.

There are a lot of apps being hacked these days. Can you imagine your fart data being leaked? Someone having access to every single fart you’ve ever unleashed, with the characteristics of it listed. Pretty good way to hold someone for ransom if you ask me. People would probably pay a lot of money to keep their fart data private.

So, if you do end up downloading this app, let us know. We don’t want to know the specifics of your chart. Again, do not share your “chart your fart” with us! But, let us know how it works and how funny it is.

If Chuck ever got it, we'd all know about his fart chart, for sure.