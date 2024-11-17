Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

New York Woman Realizes The Show She’s Watching Was Shot In Her Apartment

Author Dave & Chuck the Freak and Cort Freeman
New York Woman Realizes The Show She's Watching Was Shot In Her Apartment (Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images)

A New York woman was watching an episode of Couples Therapy when she realized it was shot in her apartment! That apartment looked awfully familiar until she realized she was in it!

Can you imagine that happening? It would feel like you’re a part of The Truman Show or something. You’d have to start questioning reality. What are the chances that the show you’re watching was filmed in your apartment? It can’t be likely but it happened to this New York woman!

New York Woman Realizes Show Was Shot In Her Apartment

It would be a crazy moment to be enjoying some Couples Therapy or whatever show helps you unwind and relax before realizing, “hey…that’s my apartment!” It’s a feeling very few people out there would have but it happened to her! It turns out a couple who was featured on the show used to live there!

She saw the electric box with a certain sticker and realized hers had the same sticker! What are the chances of that? Very slim. Then she realized the bathroom was the same, and more! She details it in an Instagram video that’s now going viral. The video already has more than 77,000 likes after being shared 4 days ago. You can watch her talk about it in the video below. Can you imagine this happening to you? It would be mind blowing.

How wild is that? I guess it’s more likely to happen to you if you live in New York City like she does, but even then…the chances of it happening and you seeing it are so small! The video was shared on Instagram by Stef Dag (@stefdagz) who appears to be a stand-up comedian so now she has some new material to talk about on stage! Of course this would happen to a comedian. That’s fantastic.

Stef captioned the video, “SEND HELP if you now Nadine or Christine tell them to contact me??????” She absolutely has to host the other family in their old apartment. It would be too perfect. OMG I just noticed she actually mentioned feeling like she was in The Truman Show! I swear I didn’t see or hear her mention that when I mentioned it above. What are the chances of that? But that’s how you’d feel! Especially if you’ve seen the movie. You’d have to start questioning everything and it seems like she is. She even asked, “how many apartments are there in New York?” A lot! So the chances of this happening are insanely small.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

